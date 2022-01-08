AFCON: Senegal arrive in Cameroon after COVID delay

Senegal’s national team touched down in Cameroon for the African Cup of Nations after three more players and six members of the backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Senegalese football federation named the players on Wednesday as Pape Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, and Mame Thiam. They and six members of the management team tested positive on Tuesday, when the squad was scheduled to fly to Cameroon, the federation said.

The virus cases in the camp had forced the team to delay its departure to Cameroon.

The infected players and staff stayed back in Dakar and would join the team after their recovery, the federation said.

The lions of Teranga, who lost to Algeria in 2019, are some of the favorites to win this year’s edition. They kick off their campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Hosts Cameroon get the tournament underway on Sunday against Burkina Faso, with Ethiopia entertaining Cape Verde in the day’s second fixture.

Sourced from Africanews