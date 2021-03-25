AFCON qualifiers: Morocco, Algeria, Egypt ready for next round

The Algerian national football team is set to face off Zambia for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The Manchester City winger Riyadh Mahrez has been confirmed among the line-up but will not feature in Wednesday’s game.

Ismael Bennacer who plays for Milan is also not set to appear for the match.

In this Group H, Algeria take the lead with 10 points and is already eligible for the 2022 African Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe is second with 5 points. Botswana is followed by the third place with 4 points, while Zambia is behind with three points.

Meanwhile, Salah Mane’s side already jetted in Nairobi to meet Kenya’s Harambee Stars

A draw would be enough for Egypt to secure passage to next year’s Nations Cup finals in Cameroon while a defeat will leave them needing to avoid loss in their final Group G game against Comoros on Monday.

The Pharaohs top the group on eight points, same level with Comoros and five clear of third-placed Kenya with two matches remaining. The top two will advance to the Cameroon finals.

Egypt was held to a shock 1-1 home draw by Kenya in their opening qualifier in November 2019 before settling for another 0-0 stalemate with Comoros.

Morocco continued their training on Wednesday before their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania in Nouakchott on Friday.

Morocco is top of Group E having won three and drawn one of their qualification matches, with Mauritania in second place, five points back.

Morocco registered a barren draw when they met Mauritania in their first leg in Rabat on 15th November 2019, which marked the first meeting between the teams in Group E and took place before the coronavirus pandemic.

Morocco will enjoy the service of Munir El Haddadi, a forward who plays for Sevilla. This will be his debut for the Atlas Lions

Munir El Haddadi, Sevilla and Morocco forward:

The other two teams in the group are Burundi and the Central African Republic, which are one and two points respectively behind Mauritania with two group matches still remaining.

Morocco will face Burundi in their next qualifier game on 30th March in Rabat.

Sourced from Africanews