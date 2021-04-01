Actress Bukky Wright gets a Range Rover Velar gift from son on her birthday

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the visibly excited actress is spotted as she toured her new car.

Ojay who is also an up and coming musician also took out time to celebrate his mom with a lengthy but cute note.

“Please watch till the end to see the type of human being I am dealing with 😩… She got dressed just to enter the Car and say she’s no longer going out 😭😭😭…. HAPPY BIRTHDAY My Love! ❤️ You are truly an inspiration to your generation and most of all, to your children!” he wrote.

“You inspire me more than anybody else; To achieve the things you have so far in your xxx years will be a wonderful benchmark for anybody but I love you because you’re always pushing me to do more, to be better at everything I do and most of all to be a better person.”

“Your heart is Gold! I wanna say a big congratulations on your new ride 😏😉 Even tho you like everything Lowkey, and I was warned; but you kuku know me 😜 sometimes, I like to tension dem! Enjoy this for now. Next year, we buy you That Jaguar! 🐆 You will be a very proud Mother! I love you ❤️ #Happy #Birthday #rangerover #Velar #2021.”

Happy birthday to Wright from all of us at Pulse.

According to her son, the Range Rover Velar is a 2021 model.

A 2021 Velar goes for between $65,192 (N30M) – $89,660 (N40M).

Sourced From Nigerian Music