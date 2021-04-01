Reggae singer Blakk Rasta ‘dines’ with Obama, Mugabe, Abbas of Palestine

Ghanian reggae artiste Blakk Rasta, who is a household name in his homeland, has the distinction of dining with presidents and not losing the common touch. The year 2009 is one which Blakk Rasta will always remember in a special way. He says that his song, titled Barack Obama, was among the reasons that brought the first black president of the United States to Ghana that year, for his first visit to that part of Africa. Meeting with Obama at a state dinner, and being asked by the then president if he could have a picture with him, was a moment he’ll always remember.

“My biggest song was Barack Obama; it was released in 2007. When Mr Obama came to Ghana, he asked for me specifically. He said, ‘Where is the young man who did that song for me?’ And the politicians tried to stop it (the meet-up), but I was invited to the state dinner. I was the only Rastaman there, and I had on my robe. When Mr Obama turned and saw me, he said, ‘Your song inspired me to victory. I used it in my campaign, thank you.’ Then he asked, ‘May I have a photograph with you?’ I will never forget that moment,” Blakk Rasta told The Gleaner.

The artiste, who is a proud pan-Africanist, is known for his uncompromising activism. He has even had an audience with none other than former prime minister of Zimbabwe, the late Robert Mugabe. “In February 2016, he invited me as a special guest artiste for his 92nd birthday in Harare, Zimbabwe. I had a song for him which I played. He was so happy. He asked me to remake the song, which was 11 years old at the time. It is called Robert Mugabe, but the remake never came out before he died,” Blakk Rasta said sadly.

Also popular for his fiery poetry, Blakk Rasta hails Jamaican poets Mutabaruka and DYCR, along with late Nigerian reggae star Ras Kimono, as major influences in his exciting and at times, tumultuous journey. “I used to listen to them and imitate their style. Then in 1999 I recorded my first album, The Rasta Shrine, and released it the following year,” he explained, adding that music, surprisingly, was not his chosen vocation.

However, 21 years later the outspoken Blakk Rasta, whose musical style is a blend of reggae and African sounds, has a huge repertoire that comprises 10 full-length albums, some of which have intriguing and relatable names such as More Fyah, Ganja Minister, Natty Bongo, Naked Wire, Voice of the African Rebel, Born Dread, Ancestral Moonsplash, Kuchoko Revolution and Timbuktu By Road. He also has numerous singles, and, with his unique style, he has become a household name in Ghana. His latest single is a collaboration with reggae singer and Ugandan politician Bobi Wine, titled Bloody Museveni.

“We are two people of the same mind. There is too much oppression, and too often, it is by our own black leaders. People brought us together, and we did this song, which came out early in March. I also have a song, released this year, about the slaughtering of people in Cameroon. Why is this happening?” Blakk Rasta asked. He noted that the Bobi Wine collab is poised to do great things.

Passionate and full of lyrics, Blakk Rasta explores themes of equal rights and justice, blackness, Rasta and spiritual love. It was his 2013 album, Ancestral Moonsplash, that signalled the coming of Blakk Rasta’s African reggae innovation. “I call my style Kuchoko, which is the authentic sound of reggae music, fused with African sounds. I spent a long time doing research into a new sound which will ride on reggae music and create a sound which will cut across indigenous African sights, sounds and spirituality and be accepted worldwide in these fast-changing times of musical tastes and preferences,” he explained.

He writes his songs in English, Jamaican patois and some African languages, and uses live instruments and powerful female harmonies and horn in his recordings. “I like roots reggae, dub poetry and a sprinkling of dancehall,” Blakk Rasta shared. “Unfortunately, I have not yet made the pilgrimage to Jamaica, but I have performed in the US, Canada, the UK, Guyana and various countries in Africa.”

The son of educators, Blakk Rasta has pursued both education and music simultaneously. He attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Ghana and the University of Coventry in England and holds a BSc degree in land economy and an MSc in oil and gas management “with a PhD lurking in the shadows”. He describes himself as “the learned ghetto youth who was a real role model for other youths in the slums”.

His journey outside of music has also taken the ghetto youth — who has written several plays, directed and acted in some of them — to Israel. “Two years ago, I went on a visit to Israel. I wanted to understand the Palestinian/Israeli impasse. President Mahmoud Abbas invited me to meet with him in Palestine so I could help spread the message of peace in the region,” Blakk Rasta, who is still a Moslem, explained.

His latest album released in November 2019 is the 32-track Timbuktu by Road, which is dipped in reggae, Kuchoko, Afrobeats and soca. “Bob Marley and the Wailers recorded Babylon by Bus, so I am doing Timbuktu by Road,” he stated. Produced solely in Ghana by Zapp Mallet, King Jay, A B Affainie and Nana Fynn, the album had Blakk Rasta travelling across Africa to promote, with the intention of making a pilgrimage to the city of Timbuktu, by road. However, the pandemic halted his steps, but it couldn’t prevent Timbuktu by Road from charting at number 76 on the iTunes Top 100 UK Reggae chart.

Over the years, Blakk Rasta has amassed quite a number of accolades, including Best Reggae Song (Congo Bongo)at the 2003 Ghana Music Awards; the National Award for Cultural Excellence (Ghana) 2009 and Bass Reggae/Dancehall award in 2013. He is also an award-winning reggae DJ on ZYLOFON 102.1 FM, Accra.

He has shared international stages with artistes such as Alpha Blondy; Ras Kimono; Coco Tea; Mutabaruka; Rita, Damian, Stephen and Kymani Marley; Busy Signal; Kiprich; Elephant Man and Capleton.

Sourced From Nigerian Music