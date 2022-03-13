Acceptance of our music beyond expectations — Kingsley, The Cavemen

A highlife band, The Cavemen, is undoubtedly one of the emerging music groups to watch out for in the vibrant and well regarded Nigerian music industry. However, it is safe to say that they never expected how fast their music would catch on with fans all over the world.

In an interview with Sunday Scoop, one half of the group and bassist, Kingsley Okorie, said, “It (acceptance) is definitely beyond our expectations. We felt it inside our hearts that the world needed our kind of music, which is also the type of sound we have always wanted to hear. We were focused on just making good music and that has always been our driving force.”

Asked what the high point of their music journey has been so far, he said, “All the things that have been happening are high points. We have two albums out, and we have done some groundbreaking shows. We went on a Nigerian tour last year. A lot of hurdles have been crossed and we hope for more.”

The Cavemen, who featured on Asa’s latest album titled, V, noted that she is a great inspiration to them. Okorie said, “We had been listening to Asa since we were young. She is a great inspiration to us. We hope she continues to enjoy more grace.”

