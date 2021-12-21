About Abia State, Nigeria
The Slogan
God’s Own State
Date Of Creation
Abia State was created on the 27th of August in the year 1991
Geography
Geographically, the state is divided between the Niger Delta swamp forests in the far south and the drier Cross–Niger transition forests with some savanna in the rest of the state. Other important geographical features are the Imo and Aba Rivers which flow along the Abia’s western and southern borders, respectively.
Brief History
Abia State (Igbo: Ȯra Abia) is a state in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, bordered to the north and northeast by the states of Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi, Imo State to the west, Cross River State to the east, Akwa Ibom State to the southeast, and Rivers State to the south. It takes its name from the acronym for four of the state’s most populated regions: Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo. The state capital is Umuahia while the largest city and commercial centre is Aba
The Local Government area
Abia State is made up of seventeen (17) Local Government Areas. They are:
Aba North
Aba South
Arochukwu
Bende
Ikwuano
Isiala Ngwa North
Isiala Ngwa South
Isuikwuato
Obi Ngwa
Ohafia
Osisioma Ngwa
Ugwunagbo
Ukwa East
Ukwa West
Umuahia North
Umuahia South
Umu Nneochi
The Governor
Okezie Victor Ikpeazu
The Deputy governor
Rt. Hon. Sir, Ude Oko Chukwu
The Senators
Theodore Orji (PDP)
Orji Uzor Kalu (APC)
Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP)
Representatives
Representative Ossy Chinedu Prestige APGA Aba North/Aba South 2019–2021
Chimaobi Ebisike PDP 2021–2023
Representative Uko Nkole PDP Arochukwu/Ohafia 2019–2023
Representative Benjamin Kalu APC Bende 2019–2023
Representative Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo PDP Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South 2019–2023
Representative Darlington Nwokocha PDP Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South 2019–2023
Representative Nkeiruka Onyejeocha APC Isuikwato/Umunneochi 2019–2023
Representative Solomon Adaelu PDP Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugbunagbo 2019–2023
Representative Abonta Uzoma Nkem PDP Ukwa East/Ukwa West 2019–2023
The Website
Major Cities
Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo
Prominent Places
Mineral Resources
Crude oil and gas production is a prominent activity, as it contributes over 39% of the State’s GDP
Ther population
Abia is the 32th largest in area and 27th most populous with an estimated population of over 3,720,000 as of 2016.
Postal Code
Culture and tourism
Tourist destinations include:
Arochukwu is associated with slave trade.
Azumini Blue River waterside
The Amakama wooden cave; a hollow tree that can accommodate up to twenty people.
Caves located in the north, ranging from Umu – Neochi to Arochukwu.
Traditional festivals and dances
National War Museum, Umuahia and Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia
Museum of Colonial History in Aba
Akwete” cloth weaving at Ukwu East LGA
Ohafia War Dancers
AmaforIsingwu biannual Iza aha ceremony
Akpe Festival in Umuahia
Notable People
Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani – novelist and essayist
Akwaeke Emezi – novelist
Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, politician, businessman and philanthropist
Alexx Ekubo, Nollywood actor and Top Model
Alvan Ikoku, OBE educationist (1900–1971)
Anya Oko Anya, technocrat and academic
Arunma Oteh – Former World Bank Vice President and Treasurer.
Azubuike Ihejirika – Lt. General and former Chief of Army Staff
Basketmouth – comedian
Benjamin Kalu – politician and member of the House of Representatives
Bright Chimezie – Highlife Musician
Chelsea Eze – award-winning Nollywood actress
Chinedu Ikedieze – award-winning Nollywood actor
Chinyere Almona – business executive
Chinyere Kalu – Nigeria’s first female pilot.
Chioma Onyekwere – Nigeria’s Discus Champion.
Chuku Wachuku – Statesman and former Director-General of Nigeria’s NDE: National Directorate of Employment
Ebitu Ukiwe – former Military Vice President; Former Governor of Niger and Lagos States.
Eni Njoku – pioneer Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos and first black Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka.
Enyinnaya Abaribe – Senator and former Deputy Governor
IK Ogbonna, Nollywood Actor and Top Model
Ike Nwachukwu, military officer, former state governor, diplomat, former senator and former chairman of the governing board of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.
Ivy Uche Okoronkwo Deputy Inspector General of Police
J. Martins, Afro-pop artiste
Jaja Wachuku – First Minister of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, First indigenous Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria and first Nigerian Permanent representative to the UN.
Joel Kachi Benson, documentary film maker.
John Godson – Polish lawmaker and philanthropist.
Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi – Nigeria’s Military Officer and former Head of State.
Kalu Idika Kalu – former Finance Minister and politician
Mao Ohuabunwa, industrialist and politician
Michael Okpara – premier of Nigeria’s Eastern Region from 1959 to 1966
Mr Raw – Igbo rap music pioneer
Ndubuisi Kanu – Former Governor of Lagos State and old Imo State.
Nkechi Justina Nwaogu – Two Time Senator Abia Central Senatorial District and Immediate Past Pro Chancellor University of Calabar.
Nnamdi Ezeigbo – founder/CEO SLOT Systems company
Nnamdi Kanu – founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group.
Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Notable Inventor
Nwankwo Kanu – Two time African Footballer of the year and Arsenal FC legend.
OC Ukeje – Lagos-based Multiple Award Winning Nollywood actor
Oji Umozurike, professor of law
Okechukwu Enelamah – former Minister for Trade and Investment (2015–2019)
Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia State Governor
Orji Uzor Kalu – chairman, SLOK Group; Former State Governor and one time Founder of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA); Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
Pascal Atuma – Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer, director and CEO/Chairman TABIC Record Label. born in Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.
Paul Agbai Ogwuma – former Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank
Ruggedman, Afro-Rap artiste.
2Shotz, AfroRap Artiste
Samuel Achilefu – Notable Inventor
Samuel Chukwueze – Nigeria National Team football player
Theodore Orji – former State Governor and a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Uche Jombo, award-winning Nollywood actress.
Mike Ezuruonye – Award-winning Nollywood actor.
Uche Okechukwu – former Nigerian Team footballer
Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah – Businessman and Politician
Uchenna Ikonne – Academic and Public Administrator
Uma Ukpai – evangelist.
Uzodinma Iweala – US-based medical doctor and author of the book Beasts of No Nation.
Yagazie Emezi – Award-winning photojournalist
Languages
Abia State is an Igbo speaking state and are found under the Igbo ethnic group. The Igbo people, who are one of the indigenous peoples of South-eastern part of Nigeria, make up 95% of the population.
Institutions
There are four universities in the state: the federal-owned Michael Okpara University of Agriculture at Umudike, the state-owned Abia State University in Uturu, and the Gregory University Uturu and Rhema University in Aba, both privately owned, Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu , Abia State University Law Campus Umudike, Umuahia. There are two tertiary hospitals, the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Umuahia and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba, which serve as referral hospitals in the State. The Abia State Polytechnic is also in the city of Aba. There are two major power plants in Abia, The Alaoji Power plant and the Geometric Power plant. Abia is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and has been a “haven” for foreign investors. The state’s population has grown rapidly since its creation.