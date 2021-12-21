About Abia State, Nigeria

The Slogan

God’s Own State

Date Of Creation

Abia State was created on the 27th of August in the year 1991

Geography

Geographically, the state is divided between the Niger Delta swamp forests in the far south and the drier Cross–Niger transition forests with some savanna in the rest of the state. Other important geographical features are the Imo and Aba Rivers which flow along the Abia’s western and southern borders, respectively.

Brief History

Abia State (Igbo: Ȯra Abia) is a state in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, bordered to the north and northeast by the states of Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi, Imo State to the west, Cross River State to the east, Akwa Ibom State to the southeast, and Rivers State to the south. It takes its name from the acronym for four of the state’s most populated regions: Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo. The state capital is Umuahia while the largest city and commercial centre is Aba





The Local Government area

Abia State is made up of seventeen (17) Local Government Areas. They are:

Aba North

Aba South

Arochukwu

Bende

Ikwuano

Isiala Ngwa North

Isiala Ngwa South

Isuikwuato

Obi Ngwa

Ohafia

Osisioma Ngwa

Ugwunagbo

Ukwa East

Ukwa West

Umuahia North

Umuahia South

Umu Nneochi

The Governor

Okezie Victor Ikpeazu

The Deputy governor

Rt. Hon. Sir, Ude Oko Chukwu

The Senators

Theodore Orji (PDP)

Orji Uzor Kalu (APC)

Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP)

Representatives

Representative Ossy Chinedu Prestige APGA Aba North/Aba South 2019–2021

Chimaobi Ebisike PDP 2021–2023

Representative Uko Nkole PDP Arochukwu/Ohafia 2019–2023

Representative Benjamin Kalu APC Bende 2019–2023

Representative Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo PDP Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South 2019–2023

Representative Darlington Nwokocha PDP Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South 2019–2023

Representative Nkeiruka Onyejeocha APC Isuikwato/Umunneochi 2019–2023

Representative Solomon Adaelu PDP Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugbunagbo 2019–2023

Representative Abonta Uzoma Nkem PDP Ukwa East/Ukwa West 2019–2023

The Website

abiastate.gov.ng

Major Cities

Aba, Bende, Isuikwuato, and Afikpo

Prominent Places

Arochukwu is associated with slave trade.

Azumini Blue River waterside

The Amakama wooden cave; a hollow tree that can accommodate up to twenty people.

Caves located in the north, ranging from Umu – Neochi to Arochukwu.

Traditional festivals and dances

National War Museum, Umuahia and Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia

Museum of Colonial History in Aba

Akwete” cloth weaving at Ukwu East LGA

Ohafia War Dancers

AmaforIsingwu biannual Iza aha ceremony

Akpe Festival in Umuahia

Mineral Resources

Crude oil and gas production is a prominent activity, as it contributes over 39% of the State’s GDP

Ther population

Abia is the 32th largest in area and 27th most populous with an estimated population of over 3,720,000 as of 2016.

Postal Code

Culture and tourism

Tourist destinations include:

Notable People

Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani – novelist and essayist

Akwaeke Emezi – novelist

Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, politician, businessman and philanthropist

Alexx Ekubo, Nollywood actor and Top Model

Alvan Ikoku, OBE educationist (1900–1971)

Anya Oko Anya, technocrat and academic

Arunma Oteh – Former World Bank Vice President and Treasurer.

Azubuike Ihejirika – Lt. General and former Chief of Army Staff

Basketmouth – comedian

Benjamin Kalu – politician and member of the House of Representatives

Bright Chimezie – Highlife Musician

Chelsea Eze – award-winning Nollywood actress

Chinedu Ikedieze – award-winning Nollywood actor

Chinyere Almona – business executive

Chinyere Kalu – Nigeria’s first female pilot.

Chioma Onyekwere – Nigeria’s Discus Champion.

Chuku Wachuku – Statesman and former Director-General of Nigeria’s NDE: National Directorate of Employment

Ebitu Ukiwe – former Military Vice President; Former Governor of Niger and Lagos States.

Eni Njoku – pioneer Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos and first black Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Enyinnaya Abaribe – Senator and former Deputy Governor

IK Ogbonna, Nollywood Actor and Top Model

Ike Nwachukwu, military officer, former state governor, diplomat, former senator and former chairman of the governing board of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Ivy Uche Okoronkwo Deputy Inspector General of Police

J. Martins, Afro-pop artiste

Jaja Wachuku – First Minister of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, First indigenous Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria and first Nigerian Permanent representative to the UN.

Joel Kachi Benson, documentary film maker.

John Godson – Polish lawmaker and philanthropist.

Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi – Nigeria’s Military Officer and former Head of State.

Kalu Idika Kalu – former Finance Minister and politician

Mao Ohuabunwa, industrialist and politician

Michael Okpara – premier of Nigeria’s Eastern Region from 1959 to 1966

Mr Raw – Igbo rap music pioneer

Ndubuisi Kanu – Former Governor of Lagos State and old Imo State.

Nkechi Justina Nwaogu – Two Time Senator Abia Central Senatorial District and Immediate Past Pro Chancellor University of Calabar.

Nnamdi Ezeigbo – founder/CEO SLOT Systems company

Nnamdi Kanu – founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group.

Ndubuisi Ekekwe – Notable Inventor

Nwankwo Kanu – Two time African Footballer of the year and Arsenal FC legend.

OC Ukeje – Lagos-based Multiple Award Winning Nollywood actor

Oji Umozurike, professor of law

Okechukwu Enelamah – former Minister for Trade and Investment (2015–2019)

Okezie Ikpeazu – Abia State Governor

Orji Uzor Kalu – chairman, SLOK Group; Former State Governor and one time Founder of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA); Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Pascal Atuma – Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer, director and CEO/Chairman TABIC Record Label. born in Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.

Paul Agbai Ogwuma – former Governor of Nigeria’s Central Bank

Ruggedman, Afro-Rap artiste.

2Shotz, AfroRap Artiste

Samuel Achilefu – Notable Inventor

Samuel Chukwueze – Nigeria National Team football player

Theodore Orji – former State Governor and a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Uche Jombo, award-winning Nollywood actress.

Mike Ezuruonye – Award-winning Nollywood actor.

Uche Okechukwu – former Nigerian Team footballer

Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah – Businessman and Politician

Uchenna Ikonne – Academic and Public Administrator

Uma Ukpai – evangelist.

Uzodinma Iweala – US-based medical doctor and author of the book Beasts of No Nation.

Yagazie Emezi – Award-winning photojournalist

Languages

Abia State is an Igbo speaking state and are found under the Igbo ethnic group. The Igbo people, who are one of the indigenous peoples of South-eastern part of Nigeria, make up 95% of the population.

Institutions

There are four universities in the state: the federal-owned Michael Okpara University of Agriculture at Umudike, the state-owned Abia State University in Uturu, and the Gregory University Uturu and Rhema University in Aba, both privately owned, Abia State College of Education (Technical) Arochukwu , Abia State University Law Campus Umudike, Umuahia. There are two tertiary hospitals, the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Umuahia and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba, which serve as referral hospitals in the State. The Abia State Polytechnic is also in the city of Aba. There are two major power plants in Abia, The Alaoji Power plant and the Geometric Power plant. Abia is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria and has been a “haven” for foreign investors. The state’s population has grown rapidly since its creation.

Sourced From Nigerian Music