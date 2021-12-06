A Gift Guide For Music Lovers, Curated By The Radio Hosts At KEXP Seattle

A powerful hip-hop album that can be described as “American gothic folk rap”

Walker said she considers this out-of-print vinyl, “E. 1999 Eternal” by Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony, a melodic and vital soundtrack for understanding hip-hop culture and preserving it as a genre.

“With their cathedral-sounding harmonies, I like to describe them as American gothic folk rap. They invented a new way of delivering the sound of hip-hop, and you immediately know it’s them. Songs like ‘Crossroads’ and ‘1st of the Month’ to me, are two of the most important songs in American music. Bone Thugs, like many hip-hop acts such as NWA, Public Enemy and more, are talking about real-life experiences from underrepresented communities,” Walker said.

