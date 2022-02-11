2023: Singer Falz charges Nigerian youths to join active politics

Popular pop singer, Folarin Falana (Falz), has reiterated the need for the Nigerian youths to be actively involved in their future by actively participating in the electoral process, stressing apathy from the young ones has since resulted in the country’s bad leadership.

Falz in a press release faulted the popular slogan, votes don’t count, contending: “Votes don’t count is the big lie politicians sell to those whose votes cannot be bought so that only those whose votes can be bought will come to the polling units.”

Falana, who is also an actor and entertainer has been in the vanguard of ensuring mass involvement of Nigerian youths which form 60 percent of the voting populace, in the electoral process and whose clamour for an effective and progressive leadership structure that addresses the fundamentals of the youthful population as well as the various interest groups is quite admirable.

He said the call is Anap Foundation to kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed, GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders during the general elections come 2023.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

Recall that the initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, Director, Research & Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), Musician, Actor, and Entertainer; Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank + President & Founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, Chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, National Chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, Founder UnlockNaija, Former Minister, Aviation & Corps Marshal FRSC; and Dr. Tony Rapu, Medical Doctor and Pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, Former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano & Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Former Minister, Former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund [TETFUND] and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, Author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Rep. member in 1983 at age 25.

