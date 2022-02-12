2023: APC Will Present A Consensus Candidate To Ensure Nigeria’s Unity, Zulum

Professor Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State, has stated that key stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are working towards a consensus that will present an acceptable and credible candidate in the upcoming presidential primaries and other elections to consolidate national unity.

The governor made this statement during a courtesy visit to his office by members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said, “We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together in concert.”

Zulum noted that Borno state will work with the party’s hierarchy, members of the National Assembly and leaders at ward and state levels to ensure the actualisation of decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s de facto leader.

“Borno state under me will promote unity and all efforts to ensure the success of APC, we shall work with the party hierarchy, our leaders at the National Assembly and our party leaders at ward and state levels, to arrive at best solutions for taking the country forward,” Zulum said.

The governor added, “Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed because we all have to concur with the decision of the leader of our party.”

