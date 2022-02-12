2023: APC ‘ll provide united front to ensure Nigeria’s progress, says Zulum

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, says contending interests in the 2023 presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from establishing a consensus.

He explained that such a consensus would help consolidate its unity and national progress.

According to a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, Zulum gave this indication while welcoming members of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) to his office.

He assured that the APC, Borno chapter, would work with the party’s hierarchy, its members in the National Assembly and leaders at Ward and State levels to ensure actualisation of policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

According to the statement, members of the Pro-Osinbajo PCG, at the visit, stressed that a united front is critical towards ensuring a Prof. Yemi Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

“I am solidly behind initiatives aimed at enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria.

“At this crucial time, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison.

“We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation, and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the president to work together in concert.

“Individual aspirations may have to be downplayed, because we all have to concur with the decision of the leaders of our party, Borno under me will promote unity,” the statement quoted Zulum as saying.

Zulum, however, said his major priority is to ensure a better life for the people of Borno within an achievable flourishing economic climate.

The statement also quoted Dr Aliyu Kurfi, Chairman of the PCG, as saying that the party’s leadership should forge a consensus towards making Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the country’s next president in 2023.

“The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal even in a crowded race with great individuals.

“He stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job, better than all others,” the PCG chairman said.

He stressed the need for all APC leaders to reach a solid consensus on ensuring that Osinbajo becomes the country’s next president in 2023.

He added that self discipline, moral qualities and competence, demonstrated during President Buhari’s absence, made Osinbajo the best candidate for APC’s presidential ticket in 2023.

According to the statement, the PCG entourage include its Deputy Chairman (North), Mr Musa Kwande, its Deputy Chairman (South), Dr Ebenezer Faji, and former Managing Director of African Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana.

Also on the entourage were the PCG Womens’ Leader, Hajia Rabi Dauda, Mr Emmanuel Pippa (Publicity Secretary) and Mr Jeff Ozomegwa, the PCG Deputy Secretary General.(NAN)

