What: 2022 Business Opportunities Seminar – Spring edition Who: The African Development Bank’s Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department When: Tuesday, 12 April 2022; 08:00-10:30 GMT (Asia)

Wednesday, 13 April 2022; 13:00-15:30 GMT (Africa, Americas, and Europe) Where: Online Via Zoom

The Resource Mobilization and Partnerships Department (FIRM) of the African Development Bank will hold the first edition of its 2022 Business Opportunities Seminar (BOS) on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th April 2022.

The webinar will offer individual consultants and consulting firms, civil contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and diplomatic commercial attachés from the Bank’s member countries an opportunity to learn more about partnering and providing goods and services to the Bank.

The seminar will feature presentations by Bank experts about our strategy, policies, and operations, as well as procurement rules and procedures. These will be followed by virtual thematic roundtables led by key sector representatives to discuss ongoing and future country activities and answer the delegates’ questions.

Interpretation services will be available in English and French.

African Development Bank Group