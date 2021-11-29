2021 Africa Investment Forum Postponed

Following consultations with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group, the 2021Africa Investment Forum scheduled for December 1-3, 2021, in Abidjan, is postponed until further notice.

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said: “The Africa Investment Forum is the premier investment marketplace for Africa. Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the Africa Investment Forum. Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event. The health and safety of everyone comes first.

The African Development Bank Group and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire wish to thank previously expected participants and delegations and look forward to hosting the event at a future date. We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected heads of state and government, participants, project sponsors, investors and government delegations.

We would like to thank all participants, investors, and project sponsors for the excellent preparatory work they have done.

The African Development Bank Group and the Africa Investment Forum partners are indebted to President Alassane Ouattara and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire for their exceptional and gracious support.

African Development Bank Group