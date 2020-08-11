Why Nigeria Is Going Downhill? (Part 2) By Richard Odusanya

The biggest problem in Nigeria today is that of ethno-religious and tribal sentiments that has eaten deep into the hearts and minds of our compatriots across the divides.

Most of our political gladiators understand this; the reason why they employ the ‘divide and rule’ system of governance, leading to despondency and trust deficits.

The #REVOLUTIONNOW, protest was termed a South West protest by some people because it was pioneered by a Yoruba man.

The day we understand that the problems of bad governance, banditry, killings, terrorism etc., in Nigeria is a general problem, not a tribal issue. Therefore, uniting to confront the real issue and not being divisive in response is the day Nigeria will start working.







The REVOLUTION of values, will not be televised. You won’t see it coming.

“A person’s right to air grievances without fear of retribution or censorship is fundamental to democracy.” The present gladiators call this hate speech.

We are in total agreement with @Punchng on this issue, they must do everything fundamentally right without prejudices. Our media houses today are comedians and political propaganda machines.

The Nigerians of today, lack foresight and timid — they are only after what will sustain them for the time being and they won’t mind mortgaging their fundamental human rights for it. Poverty and stomach infrastructure mentality, like they say in the local parlance.

Anxiety and discomfort continue to grow in the predominantly Christian dominated part of Kaduna state right now over the incessant killings. The Catholic priests in the country have said: “Nigerians should defend themselves by any means necessary because we are already at war.” The aforementioned statement corroborates the former minister of defence and an elder statesman Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma words at the Taraba State University on Saturday 24th March 2018.

He said, “I ask every one of you to be alert and defend your country, defend your territory, defend your state. You have nowhere else to go. You have no where else to go.” His words triggered criticism from the defence authorities that he was inciting violence and anarchy of law.

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, also preached the gospel of self-defence when on the killings when he said;

The problem Christians have is that they like to misinterpret the Bible, which says that when you are slapped you will turn the other cheek. Assuming you don’t have the other cheek to turn to? God will only fight for you when you are ready to fight for yourself.

“We must not take the laws into our hands, but that does not mean that if you see an armed robber coming to your house you should run. You must defend yourself when you see an armed robber coming. That is not taking laws into your hand.”

The Nigeria situation, given the current level of insecurity, killings, political instability, banditry, insurgency and corruption in the highest level of echelons has become a very dangerous and bad influence to the smaller nations in the continent of Africa and very serious concerns to the civilised world. The whole country is going in a direction that should not be ignored by all. Our compatriots across the divides need to wake up and smell the coffee.

Richard Olanrewaju Odusanya convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE, ACRI.





















