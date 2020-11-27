Watch Maradona's Mexican masterpiece

Watch the premiere of the 1986 FIFA World Cup™: The Official Film

Diego Maradona has the starring role

Several others legends feature

Mexico 1986, more than any FIFA World Cup™, belonged to the No10. Enzo Francescoli and Michel Platini dazzled, Zico flashed his spellbinding genius, Preben Elkjaer bagged the adidas Bronze Ball and Gary Lineker the adidas Golden Boot.

But it was headlined, undoubtedly and unforgettably, by Diego Maradona. The Argentinian got the equaliser against Italy in the group stage, scored ‘The Hand of God’ and ‘The Goal of the Century’ in an earth-shaking 2-1 win over England in the quarter-finals, got both goals in a 2-0 reverse of Belgium in the semis – one was another golazo – and set up Jorge Burruchaga’s winner in the Final.

Maradona finished the tournament with five goals, an unparalleled five assists and as arguably the most obvious winner of an adidas Golden Ball in its history.

Narrated by film legend Sir Michael Caine, you can watch the premiere of the 1986 FIFA World Cup™: The Official Film above.

Sourced from FIFA