National Water Resources Bill: Buhari Is Callous And Clueless By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Major General Muhammadu Buhari has again resurrected the National Water Resources Bill that was overwhelmingly rejected by Nigerians in 2018. Renamed National Water Bill 2020, the National Assembly in collusion with Buhari has referred the bill to a “committee of the whole” for third reading and passage.

As expected, the bill was vehemently attacked by prominent Nigerians including Nobel Laureate in literature Wole Soyinka. Soyinka says “A roundly condemned project blasted out of sight by public outrage one or two years ago is being exhumed and sneaked back into service by none other than a failed government and with the consent of a body of people, supposedly elected to serve as custodians of the rights, freedoms and existential exigencies of millions.”







“This bill on National Water Resources 2020 is designed to hand Aso Rock absolute control over the nation’s entire water resources, both over and underground,” says Soyinka.

With Buhari as President, Nigerians are daily nursing grief over rodent-inspired leadership of dictator Buhari. I have read autobiographies of leaders around the world. Some have been great leaders – respectful of their citizens, knowledgeable about the responsibilities of their offices. They conveyed a clear sense of vision, direction, and focus. These leaders have been a joy and blessing to their people and their nations.

Then there were others – the callous and the clueless. They have nothing to show for leadership. Buhari belongs to this group. Three qualities are crucial for a leader: he must be sane, informed, and competent. Since independence 60 years ago, none of the leaders at the center possessed these critical virtues needed to move Nigeria forward.

Talking of a sane leader, Buhari is a textbook case of narcissism. Informed? Every time Buhari dabbles into issue of national importance, he made his ignorance more obvious. As far as competence is concerned, Buhari is a pitiable bumbler. He doesn’t know how to do the job he was elected to do. Buhari remains a callous and clueless captive of his own ignorance, nepotism, incompetence, wickedness, and insanity.

All Buhari is after is the hegemony of Fulanis. Already all top federal beuraucracy – military and civilian are filled with Fulanis. He is determined to impose Fulani suzerainty on Nigerians by forcibly acquire all living and non-living things for his Fulani kinsmen. Buhari is too callous and clueless to see anything wrong with a country that has been declared world poverty capital, world corruption capital, and world saddest place to live.

He has no clue how to create jobs for millions of unemployed and under-employed Nigerians. Safety, security, welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians are of no concern to him. Sponsoring a divisive national water bill in the face of competing economic and social pandemics facing Nigerians, reveals a clueless, shameless, and dissembling president bereft of answers to our national problems. Instead of initiating a bill that will pipe treated water into every Nigerian home, Buhari is fighting for water for cows of Fulani’s.

Nigeria is sick because its aged despotic President is sick physically, mentally, and spiritually. Buhari has only excelled in nepotism, in creating chaos, division, disunity, and terror. In his five years as president, he cannot boast of any achievement that directly and positively impact the lives of poor Nigerians, but failures. Buhari is so comprehensively ignorant of policy and history. He’s thoroughly lacking in a core of settled developmental national goals and progress. How barbaric and brutalized can Nigeria become under this most unpresidential President?

Like Deacon Femi Adesina preached: “Five years of Buhari, we are glad he came our way.”

