GWC announced as Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Qatar-based GWC (Q.P.S.C.), a leader in supply chain solutions including warehousing, freight forwarding, commercial, fine art, and event logistics services, was announced as the first Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ today. As such, GWC will be the key operational supplier of logistics solutions for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

GWC, which was the National Supporter and Official Logistics Provider for the FIFA Club World Cup 2019™, will build on this experience and draw on its robust network of contacts throughout the world to deliver logistics and supply chain services for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Speaking about the announcement, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Simon Thomas said: “Logistics are critical to an event as large and complex as the FIFA World Cup, so having GWC on board as a Regional Supporter and the Official Logistics Provider for the tournament will provide FIFA and its Commercial Affiliates with crucial support and expertise in logistics and supply chain management, which will ensure a smooth and efficient delivery of the competition.”

GWC Chairman Sh. Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassem bin Jabor Al-Thani said: “Today marks a landmark achievement in the history of GWC as we are entrusted to deliver the logistical requirements for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and today we become a trusted player in the journey towards 2022, proudly doing our part in actualising another milestone of Qatar’s vision. We enter this agreement with confidence that we will showcase the world-class sporting and logistics infrastructure that Qatar has developed over the years, while embodying the values of sportsmanship and encouraging active engagement of football enthusiasts and wider audiences.”

GWC has a logistical infrastructure covering more than three million square metres, including the largest privately owned logistics hub in the region, along with a team of dedicated and innovative specialists and state-of-the-art IT systems.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from 21 November until 18 December in eight stadiums around Qatar – three of which are already fully operational, with two more scheduled for completion by the end of the year. For the latest tournament news, visit FIFA.com/WorldCup.