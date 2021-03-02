Zimbabwe’s vice president resigns after sex scandal

– Advertisement –





One of the two vice presidents of Zimbabwe, the 71-year-old Kembo Mohadi has resigned amid recent reports of a sex scandal involving him.

Mohadi had refused to resigned following reports in local media of him having an affair with women and being caught on tape soliciting for sex.

In one of the instances, the vice president was alleged to be involved in planning to have sex with his younger and married lover in the office.

Again in another conversation the vice president spoke to his alleged young lover about aphrodisiac as he prepared himself for some action in bed.

“Yes I have, I drank two cups,” Mohadi was heard referring to the aphrodisiac.

His response surprises her elderly lover who said “You will overdose.”

“It’s not that sour,” Mohadi says, as if to assure her.

The vice president last week dismissed the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by local media.

He claimed he was rather a victim of “political machinations” and refused to resign because of the said scandal.

“I am innocent and a victim of political machinations being peddled through hacking and voice cloning,” said Mohadi.

Mohadi also said he remained “a committed leader, father, cadre and servant of this great nation.

So, nothing is going to change because all this is concocted to tarnish my image. If anything is going to happen it is going to be His Excellency who will determine my future.”

But he finally resigned on Monday saying in a press statement that “I have arrived at this decision not as a sign of cowardice but as a sign of demonstrating great respect to the office of the President.”

Kembo Mohadi becomes the first Vice president in the country’s history to step down.

Source: Africafeeds.com