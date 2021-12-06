YouTube partners Nigerian firms to boost creative economy

YouTube Music has said it has partnered with two Nigerian organisations, Briteswan and iManage Africa Entertainment Limited, to help an estimated 300 music creatives across Africa.

According to the company, its partnership with the firms involves the provision of financial grants, capacity development training, and advisory to help them nurture African creative talent and export it.

It said in a statement, “Briteswan’s ‘The Audiogirl initiative’ seeks to economically empower women by closing the gender gap in the music creation segment.

“iManage Africa Entertainment Limited’s ‘Music Business Academy for Africa’ is an initiative dedicated to developing a more informed and empowered workforce for the African music and entertainment industry.”

YouTube’s Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo, said, “We are committed to exporting African music to listeners across the world and want to continue to play our part in the development of the continent’s rapidly growing creative economy, especially with respect to music.”

According to the company, access to the internet is opening creating global platforms for creatives on the continent and creating jobs that can boost national economies.

It said the creative industry accounted for about N730bn of Nigeria’s GDP in 2020.

Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said, “The rise of Nigeria’s globally celebrated musical artists points to the opportunities that exist in the creative economy.

“As we work towards the post-Covid 19 recovery of industries, it is important to be intentional about unearthing brimming talent and potential among creatives — many of whom are young people. YouTube Music’s dedication to the growth of music creatives in the region is well-timed and commended.”

