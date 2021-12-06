Home | News | General | Whitemoney drops new music, Ebuka, Anita Joseph, Ita-Giwa, other top Nigerian celebs storm listening party

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney, has now joined some past winners of the show to do music

The reality star hosted his listening party on December 3, and a number of top Nigerian celebs were present

Videos from the star-studded occasion has made the rounds online and guests dressed in white and a touch of street outfits

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Whitemoney, has finally kept true to his word of pursuing a career in music after winning the reality show.

On December 3, 2021, the BBNaija 2021 winner hosted a listening party where he thrilled guests with his new music and performances from other celebs.

Top Nigerian celebrities attend Whitemoney’s listening party.

Photos: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

The occasion was packed with other top celebrities in the industry including BBNaija show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, actress Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish, top rapper, MI, music producer Masterkraft, comedian Josh2Funny, actors Kanayo O. Kanayo, Alex Ekubo, to name a few.

Other past BBNaija stars such as Ozo, Niyi, Michael, Saga, Nini, Dorathy, Prince, to name a few, were also at the occasion.

See videos below:

Whitemoney later took to the stage to sing his song, Selense, as the crowd listened with rapt attention. See below:

See more videos from the occasion below:

Internet users react

The news of Whitemoney releasing new music was met with series of mixed reactions from internet users. A number of them felt he was going the same route as BBNaija See Gobe winner, Efe Money.

Read some of their comments below:

Queen_akwaugo_obinna:

“Nice gospel song ❤️❤️❤️.”

Racheal.zugwai:

“ singing is definitely not for everyone.”

Moriyiike_nd_more:

“Another Efe is here.”

Iamoluchi_:

“Efe no do pass this one congratulations white but kitchen looks better on u biko.. no try this again .”

Jhoystin:

“Just the beats that make sense. The song is like what primary kids put together to sing at graduation party. All the same, it’s a nice song.”

Mor4love:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love the beat .”

Lajublog:

“SELENSE IS LIT Congratulations Mazi WhiteMoney ❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

I have found my oyinbo – Whitemoney gushes over belly-dancer in Dubai

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, no doubt enjoyed his sponsored trip to Dubai alongside his other co-stars.

The reality star continued to share fun photos and videos of his daily and nightly activities in the City of Gold and this time he appeared to have found a woman.

Whitemoney was seen gushing over a belly dancing performer who took the stage and impressed guests with her whining waist.

According to Whitemoney, the pretty lady was going to be following him back home to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

