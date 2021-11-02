What: Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge Awards Ceremony

Where: Africa Pavilion, COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland

When: 5 November 2021, 11:00-12:30 GMT

Moderator: Alan Kasujja – BBC journalist

The Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge, launched on 6th September 2021, is an annual competition jointly organized by the Global Center on Adaptation and the African Development Bank, as part of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program.

The YouthADAPT Solutions Challenge aims to strengthen inclusive growth, and broaden investment and economic opportunities for youth and women in Africa by awarding winners business grants of up to $100,000 each and the opportunity to participate in a 12-month business accelerator program to help them scale up their businesses, deepen their impact and create decent jobs.

On 5th November, at COP26, the 10 winners of the competition will be announced and you will have the opportunity to learn more about pioneering businesses in Africa that are working to accelerate adaptation action across the continent.

The winning businesses provide climate adaptation and resilience solutions in critical social and economic sectors affected by climate change, including:

Agriculture

Water resources and sanitation

Renewable energy and energy efficiency

Waste management

Resilient infrastructure and ecosystem rehabilitation

Disaster risk reduction and management (including climate information and early warning systems)

Education (innovative solutions in the context of multi-hazard scenarios)

Technology solutions aimed at addressing adaptation

The YouthADAPT challenge is supported by funding from the African Development Bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multidonor Trust Fund (YEI MDTF).

Awards ceremony program

Presentation by:

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina , President, African Development Bank

, President, African Development Bank Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO, Global Center on Adaptation

Other high-level participants expected include:

Heads of state and governments of African nations

Heads of major international and regional organizations supporting climate change adaptation action in Africa

Special envoys on youth affairs

African youth entrepreneurs

Livestream Link: https://live-streaming.pl/africa-cop26

YOUTHADAPT AWARDS CEREMONY

PROGRAM | 11:00 – 13:30

Time Details 11:00 – 11.05 Welcome by Moderator 11: 05 – 11.10 Overview of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) and the YouthAdapt Pillar 11:10 – 11:15 Speech by Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank. 11:15-11.20 Speech by Prof. Patrick Verkooijen , CEO, Global Center on Adaptation 11:20 – 11:25 Overview of the YouthAdapt Challenge 2021 by Rep. of High-Level Jury Video “entrepreneurial spirit of African youth in driving climate action” 11:25 – 12:25 Unveiling the YouthAdapt 2021 Winners by a High Level Panel 12:25-12:30 Closing Remarks 12:30 Wrap-up by Moderator Post-event Group Photo Media Interview of Winners and Conveners of YouthAdapt 2021 Challenge

