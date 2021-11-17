You’re special to me, singer Mr P hails wife on eighth wedding anniversary

Singer and producer, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, on Wednesday penned a romantic message to his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, to mark their eighth wedding anniversary.

Mr. P, a member of the now-defunct P-Square, took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and his wife, showing their transition over the years.

Hailing his wife, the singer wrote, “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife @lolaomotayo_okoye! When I tell you ‘I love you’, I don’t say it out of habit or to make conversation. I say it to remind you that ‘I love you’.

“If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me. I love you to the moon and back. Happy Anniversary!”

His wife also took to her Instagram page to appreciate her husband for his love and understanding.

She said, “Happy Anniversary my darling @peterpsquare. What an interesting journey it’s been. Thanks for knowing your wife is always right- no, just kidding!

“Thank you for always having my back, for loving me unconditionally despite my mulatto madness. Thanks for understanding and supporting me. Na man you be! I love you and all your snores. May God Almighty continue to give us the wisdom to make the right decisions. God bless you always babes.” (sic)

The couple, who had long dated before they got married in 2013, has two kids together: Cameron and Aliona Okoye.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music