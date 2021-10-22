“You Have A Big Problem If Other People’s Misfortunes Make You Feel Happy” – Singer Johnny Drille

Nigerian Afro-R&B singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille, has said that only a person suffering from a bigger problem will be happy for other’s misfortunes.

The Mavin Records artist took to his Twitter account to tweet his opinion.

According to the singer, it’s a destructive mindset to enjoy other’s misfortunes or feel better about oneself because of it.

The music star tweeted thus, “If other’s misfortunes make you happy and feel better about yourself then you have a much more bigger problem than you realize. It’s a destructive mindset to keep, it’ll destroy you eventually if you won’t free yourself.”

