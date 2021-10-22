Media must project Ghana music instead of promoting Nigerian songs – Kweku Flick

Kumerican rapper, Andy Osei Sarfo popularly known as ‘Kweku Flick’, has tasked the media to actively project and support Ghanaian music on its airwaves.

In an interview with Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, Kweku Flick said Ghanaian media must be fully committed to Ghanaian content.

“The media need to focus on Ghanaian music because we also do great music and its hand go hand come. So we need the support of each other and once we do that, Nigerian songs can’t dominate our airwaves anymore,” he stated.

He also discarded the assertion that Ghanaian music is substandard;

“Okay I won’t say that our songs are not up to the standard but I will say that the media people here should remember that we are all Ghanaians and therefore they have to help us by playing our songs. When you go to Nigeria they also have their media guys who only play Nigerian songs and have little time to play songs from Ghana so we need to unite.”

Kweku Flick however disclosed his intentions to team up with Kuami Eugene in order to flood the country with Ghanaian songs.