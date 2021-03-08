Yorubas In Nigeria: Beggars In Life’s Marketplace By Bayo Oluwasanmi

Between 1960 and now, much has happened in the relationship between Yorubas and Fulanis. The political imbalance and the lopsided federal government further exacerbated the already strained relations.

As we look back over the marginalization of Yorubas, the spate and spirited terrorism unleashed on Yorubas by Fulanis, Yorubas are living in Nigeria in the year of George Orwell’s 1984. Nigeria of 2021 is a Nigeria moving toward its own destruction. The Fulanis obsessed with their own power, are fighting hard to make right wrong, and wrong right. The Fulanis in cahoot with few Yoruba traitors prominent among them are Ahmed Tinubu, Pastor RUGA, (Osinbajo) Pastor SAKABULA, (Tunde Bakare) FFK, Fayemi, Makinde, Sanwo-Olu, Aregbesola, and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi are the notorious “house niggers” presently being used by Fulanis.







The Yoruba poor are getting poorer, dying of hunger and malnutrition, poverty and disease, hopelessness and helplessness in a country that doesn’t care. The misery of the poor has increased to massive proportions in a country of plenty for a few. The gap between the ruling elites and the poor, the haves and have-nots is an outrage to human decency. Yorubas are on the verge of being exterminated by the Fulanis. It is insanity unchecked, sheer madness!

Some few Yorubas are against the idea of creating a new vision for a new nation. That’s expected. Not everyone who speaks the truth does the truth and false prophets come in all colors. But, it is the responsibility of the majority of Yorubas who believe Nigeria is not one country, Nigeria never worked and isn’t working and will never work, to propel us toward the new Yoruba future that is linked with the future of all mankind.

My fellow Yorubas, where do we go from here? Why are Yorubas poor in Nigeria? This question raises the issue about the economic system and distribution of wealth. The system headed by Fulani parasites and puppets can never produce freedom, peace, progress and prosperity, and justice for Yorubas. It is impossible for this economic system, this political system, this social system. It is a system that has turned Yorubas beggars in life’s marketplace.

The preponderance of daily evidence of poverty and destitution, destruction and decimation of our democracy, the assault on our civilization, the rotten education system, the blurred vision, the heinous defilement of our humanity make irrefutable case for Oduduwa Nation. No oppressed people has ever had its freedom given or financed by its oppressors. Freedom must be taken against their will. Of course, it involves risk, struggle, sacrifice, and commitment. If you are not prepared to die for freedom, “you ought to get off the planet,” said Malcolm X. We, Yorubas, have put our hands on the plow, we are not looking back!

Sourced From Sahara Reporters