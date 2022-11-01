Yemim opens up on debut song

By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The USA Based singer, Alexanda Opeyemi Ogundiran, popularly known as Yemim took the internet by storm when he released his debut song ‘Turn up’

The Nigeria’s Afrobeat rising star, Yemim opened up to some journalists yesterday on the song, saying he intends to give the song all to make it Nigerian most listen song.

Yemim said he made his official debut in 2019 with a chart-topping, wave making, hit single entitled, “Turn Up” and went on to drop another track entitled “Joro Kini Joro” last year which gathered hundreds of thousands of streams on the digital streaming platforms and lots of airplay on the radio.

He said the track got everyone talking and solidified his position as an artist to watch out for in the Nigerian music scene. Yemim described himself as an advocate of good music And stressed the need for Nigerian music acts to create their own unique sounds and push the gospel of Afrobeat all over the world.

When asked about his source of inspiration, he had this to say: “I grew up listening to different musicians and sounds, in recent years Wizkid use to do it for me but not anymore, I think I inspire myself now, even to do better than I did before and I still feel there is more that I can do, I feel I’m limitless”

