Yemi Alade sells out Paris L’Olympia concert





Award-winning Queen of Afrobeats, Yemi Alade, has unfolded the dates for a number of concert events to be staged before the end of the year by her in various countries. She made the disclosure at the close of herself themed concert in Paris, the French capital, recently. Alade had returned to Paris after her first show in the city where she performed at the Le Trianon in 2017 as part of her successful European tour that year.

Her hugely anticipated and sold out second concert, which held at the prestigious venue, L’Olympia Hall, had thousands of her fans in excited frenzy, singing her songs back to back, thus proving her as a mainstream sensation since winning the talent show that brought her to limelight in 2009.

Mama Africa or King of Queens as she is widely known, also had other popular world famous acts like Maud Elka, Mo Eazy (Nigeria), Made in Paris, and Bramsitoo among others on the line up of performers. Speaking shortly after her concert in Paris, an excited Yemi Alade thanked her fans in Paris for turning out in huge numbers to be part of her second coming to the city of love. She said; “My second concert here witnessed tremendous success because our fans stood by us, supporting my craft and music all the way.





I am immensely grateful for the love from Paris and indeed the world over. Now that the Paris concert is done, the rest of the 2022 world tour moves to Montreal, Canada before the rest of Africa which include Abidjan on November 25 and then Uganda on December 11. I am excited to announce these dates and I can’t wait to hit the stage and give my fans a show”. Yemi Alade continues to make giant strides in the global music industry and is one of the top female musicians representing Nigeria and Africa on world stage.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…









Share this:

Like this: Like Loading…

Sourced From Nigerian Music