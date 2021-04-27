YABATECH Begins Music Certificates Courses





One of Nigeria’s foremost institutions of learning, the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has decided to meet the yearnings of many Nigerian youths by introducing the first of its kind music certificate courses.

The program which is the brain-child of YABATECH Consult Limited an entity of Yaba College of Technology in collaboration with Diamond Well Integrated Concepts Limited will be offering Basic Certificate in the following courses;

Music Production and Engineering

Music Law

Music Business.

This three months program is structured to address the pressing demand for courses that will solve problems ravaging Nigeria booming music industry in terms of Production and Engineering, Law and Business.

The program will also help tilt the exuberance of many Nigerian youths towards creative and marketable music. For more information, visit our website (http://yabatech.edu.ng/music)

