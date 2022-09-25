Worship4Change holds benefit concert October 3

Worship4Change, a not-for-profit organisation in Nigeria, will, on October 3, 2022, hold ‘Green Worship 5.0’, a benefit concert organised to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans and children with special needs. The yearly concert, which is in its fifth edition, will hold at Pistis Conference Centre (Elevation Church), Lekki, Lagos, at 3:00pm.

The Convener and Chief Responsibility Officer, Worship4Change, Pastor Wale Adenuga, announced this at a pre-concert media parley at The Gateway, Iganmu Lagos on Thursday.

According to him, the concert will attract leading gospel acts from Nigeria and United States, including, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Bob Fitts, Moses Bliss, Victoria Orenze and 121 Selah.

Other artistes billed for the five-hour long concerts are Gaise Baba, Sinmidele, Psalmos, Mairo Ese, Folake Umosen, Kng James, Chigozie Wisdom and Laolu Gbenjo..

Adenuga said one key additional feature to this year’s event is that “we are not just focusing on the event day for donations, we are earmarking the entire month to receive, solicit for and receive donations.”

He named the beneficiaries of this year’s benefit concert to include, A.I.M. Special Children Centre, Kaduna, Puresouls Learning Foundation, RECDOT Foundation, The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, The Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation.

“In addition to taking donations at this year’s benefit concert, we are making the October a month of giving and our hope is that this campaign will enable us to raise robust support for the children we seek to help,” Adenuga said.

He called on corporate organisations, individuals and kind-spirited Nigerians to support the cause by attending the free concerts and donate generously towards meeting the objectives, adding: “We plan to surpass what we raised last year by raising N75 million. This amount will go a long way in meeting the needs of the five selected beneficiaries for the Green Worship 5.”

The Founder of Puresouls Learning Foundation, Mrs. Dotun Akande, whose foundation engages and supports indigent children living with autism, took time to appreciate efforts of Worship4Change, and called for media support through enlightenment and highlighting the challenges faced by children with special needs.

Also, the founder, Let Cerebral Palsy Kids Learn Foundation, Tobiloba Ajayi, who herself lives with Cerebral Palsy (CP), shared how her foundation has engaged with over 500 families with children that have CP.

“We have been able to get over a hundred children living with CP mainstreamed in to schools and we have also trained teachers and had their capacity to engage with these special children enhanced.

“We are convinced that with the support of Worship4Change, we will reach more homes, touch more lives and bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of indigent children living with CP,” Ajayi said.

In 2021, Leprosy Mission, Farid Centre, Godswill Orphanage and Irede Foundation were beneficiaries of Green Worship concert, receiving N1.8 million each.

Sourced From Nigerian Music