World Cup: fan flights between Morocco and Qatar cancelled

The Moroccan national airline cancelled flights between Casablanca and Doha on Wednesday for fans wishing to attend the World Cup semi-final between Morocco and France, while others who had already arrived in Qatar had not obtained tickets for the match immediately.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” said the RAM in a statement, without detailing the reasons for this cancellation.

The seven cancelled flights impact “2,100 passengers. The 23 other flights operated by RAM are still maintained,” a source close to the case told AFP.

In Doha, Moroccan fans on board the first flights of this airlift and met by AFP late Tuesday afternoon had explained that the Moroccan Football Federation had promised them tickets that they did not yet have on arrival.

A message calling on fans “not to go to the two airports (in Doha) until they have obtained tickets for the upcoming matches” was posted Wednesday morning on the Twitter account of Hamad International Airport, where flights from Casablanca arrive.

“We remind fans that Hamad International Airport and Doha Airport are not official sites to get tickets for World Cup matches,” the message also specified.

Videos posted on social networks show groups of Moroccan fans blocked by Qatari law enforcement at Hamad airport.

Following the historic qualification of the Atlas Lions in the last four of the World Cup, the Moroccan company had decided to operate 30 special flights Tuesday and Wednesday between Casablanca and Doha.

An unprecedented air bridge that should “allow many Moroccans wishing to support the national team in its epic and live the emotion of the semi-final of the World Cup,” explained Monday the RAM.

Since December 2, it is no longer necessary to have a match ticket to enter Qatar but it is still necessary to be granted a Hayya card, which is used as a visa, before departure.

