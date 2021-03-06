Women share what it’s like to experience multiple orgasms

– Advertisement –





If you’re one of the few women who can pull off multiple orgasms like they’re NBD, congrats! For the rest of us, multiple orgasms continue to be one of those ~holy grail sex myths~.

We’re pretty sure they exist, but it’d be a lot easier to get on board if we’d ever experienced one ourselves.

If you’re looking for tips on how to improve your odds of experiencing the mythical multiple orgasm, you can find some helpful tips here and here. In the meantime, two real women who Are About That Life explain exactly what it feels like to have multiple orgasms.

When was your first multiple orgasm?

Woman A: I was 25.

Woman B: Age 16, I think.

Did you give it to yourself the first time, or was it with a partner?

Woman A: It was with a partner that had been a long-time boyfriend. It happened during my first prolonged period of oral sex. This was the first time where I allowed him to pleasure me orally without stopping him once I reached my high peak of climax right before he penetrated.

This time was different because he focused his efforts on licking me continuously without stopping in the process. All his efforts were focused on my clitoris and nothing else.

Woman B: I had given myself multiple clitoral orgasms by masturbating ever since I was little, but the first time I experienced multiple vaginal/vaginal+clitoral orgasms was with a partner during intercourse.

Did it surprise you?

Woman A: I was so surprised because I had never felt such a pleasurable release back to back. In the past when I received oral sex I would stop before the climax.

Woman B: Yes, in a good way!

How do you generally need to be stimulated to have multiple orgasms?

Woman A: My body usually requires excessive vaginal wetness and consistent deep penetration. Having oral sex before penetration helps guarantee I’ll stay consistently wet.

I prefer oral sex where my partner is fully engaged by moving the outer lips of my vagina and focusing on my clitoris. Once I feel like I am about to explode, I quickly insert my partner’s penis which allows me to climax quickly after.

Woman B: I can have multiple orgasms through vaginal penetration, most often when coupled with clitoral stimulation.

How long does it take?

Woman A: Usually 30 minutes of deep penetration.

Woman B: Maybe 10 to 15 minutes. It’s hard to say and depends on my partner. With my first boyfriend, if I was really turned on, I could have multiple orgasms in just five minutes or so.

How much foreplay is required?

Woman A: Foreplay is a must for me. At least 15 minutes of foreplay is required with consistent finger penetration from my partner all while caressing and massaging my breasts.

Woman B: Again, that depends on how turned on I am to begin with. Probably 10 to 15 minutes of foreplay in most cases.

Can you describe how it feels?

Woman A: I can always confirm when I am having multiple orgasms when my knees start to shake. This is a sure sign for me. There is a feeling of a rush of blood that runs through my body all while feeling a sensational release.

Woman B: The first orgasm feels the same as when I have only one (obviously), but the subsequent ones are usually a little painful but in a good way. I feel a little out of it when I start to have multiple orgasms and feel a little overwhelmed by the feeling.

It feels like my body is out of my control, which again feels good but in a strange way. It’s hard to describe, but I’d say having multiple orgasms feels a lot different from having only one.

Can you have an orgasm just from penetration?

Woman A: Yes. Something I find helps is to allow myself to be completely free and open to receiving the satisfaction from my partner. I like to close my eyes and visualize an orgasm before I have one — I feel like this helps heighten my senses.

Woman B: Yes, and I am very thankful for that!

How much do you think it’s due to a skilled partner and how much due to your body’s own capabilities?

Woman A: I think having multiple orgasms requires work for both you and your partner. It is important you have a partner that understands how you like to be penetrated. It is also important that you have no mental blockage and am free of any insecurities, self-consciousness, or other distracting thoughts.

Woman B: I’ve achieved orgasm multiple times with partners who were not at all skilled, but it took a lot of effort on my part and wasn’t very enjoyable.

More than being due to having a skilled partner, I think it’s due to being with someone who knows my body well and cares about pleasing me. Anyone who’s been able to help me achieve one orgasm has also succeeding in giving me multiple.

What positions would you suggest to women interested in having multiple orgasms?

Woman A: Reverse cowgirl. This allows you to have more control of the penetration and increase the intensity and pressure.

Woman B: For me, missionary actually really works. It helps if the man’s pelvis is in direct contact with my clitoris the whole time, rather than using his or my hand to stimulate me there. Also, woman on top works very well because I can control the rhythm, pace, and depth.

What’s the general attitude other women have when you tell them that you have multiple orgasms?

Woman A: In general it seems like having multiple orgasms is foreign to many of my friends. I always encourage them not to hold back and remember they have a right to receive as much pleasure as their partner in the bedroom.

Woman B: Impressed/jealous! Other women are often curious about what it feels like and how I achieve it, also.

Source: Cosmopolitan.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds