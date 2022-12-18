You are here
Woman dies after crowd crush at London concert venue

Village Reporter,

00:59

One woman has died from her injuries after a crowd crush at O2 Brixton Academy, which left several critically injured. Police were called to the scene after people tried to enter the venue without tickets for a sold-out show for Nigerian singer Asake, causing the deadly crush.Dec. 17, 2022

