Stampede-like situation at Asake’s concert: Woman dies, singer expresses grief

Famous Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Asake has expressed his grief on the death of a woman, who was crushed at the singer’s gig at London’s Brixton Academy . A stampede occurred at Asake’s gig on Thursday when hundreds of people tried to force their way into Brixton O2 Academy.

A 33-year-old woman identified as Rebecca Ikumelo of Newham has reportedly lost her life in the hospital. She was among the three people who were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital after the stampede took place. The singer broke his silence on the unfortunate incident and also expressed his devastation through a social media note.

Asake on Instagram dropped a note as he wrote, “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.’

‘My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so,’ Asake said.

He continued: ‘I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

‘My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.’

The singer had to shorten the event due to the incident. Meanwhile, a bunch of videos from the crowd crush has gone viral on the internet, and it shows hundreds of individuals trying to force their way into the sold-out show. As of Saturday, two more women aged 21 and 23, are still battling for their lives after the stampede.

