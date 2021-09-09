You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Wizkid’s song of the summer, Essence, certified gold in US

Village Reporter ,

Grammy award-winning artiste, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has received a Recording Industry Association of America, RIAA, gold certification for his hit song Essence.

Wizkid’s third baby mama, and manager, Jada Pollock made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday.

The song becomes his second to be certified this year after his 2017 song, Come Closer, featuring Canadian rapper, Drake, was certified platinum and gold in the UK and Australia respectively in April.

In 2020, Wizkid became the first African artiste to be certified Gold in the United States, after 500,000 units of Come Closer was sold.

Featuring Tems, Essence was released in October 2020 as the 11th song on Made in Lagos, Wizkid’s fourth studio album.

Garnering the attention of American stars such as Snoop Dogg and Kylie Jenner, Essence became popular with the American audience earlier this year.

The remixed version of the song featured Canadian popstar, Justin Bieber, who tagged it as, ‘song of the summer.’

With Essence, Wizkid made history in July as he became the first African artiste with a record on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

His album, Made in Lagos, also hit the Number One spot on the Billboard World Album Chart in August.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts:

Wizkid, Skepta’s Song ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ Now Certified Gold In UK Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Becomes First African Song On Apple Music Top 30 Chart American rapper DaBaby remakes Wizkid’s Essence song Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ hits No. 1 on Billboard world album chart

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.