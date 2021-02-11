Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ hits 100 million streams on Apple Music

The astonishing part is that the album hit the milestone in 103 days. The news was broken by dedicated Wizkid account, WizkidNews on Instagram. By doing this, Made In Lagos is only behind Sounds From The Other Side as Wizkid’s most-streamed album on Apple Music.

Since release, Wizkid has released two additional videos to ‘Smile,‘ which was a promotional single for the album. Currently, he’s working on the visuals for ‘Essence’ which features fellow Sony act, Tems.

As of February 10, 2021, here are Wizkid’s most-streamed albums on Apple Music;

Superstar – 18, 583, 677

Soundman Vol. 1 – 24, 342, 667

Ayo – 35, 373, 936

Made In Lagos – 100, 394, 571

Sounds From The Other Side – 111, 720, 574

Sourced From Nigerian Music