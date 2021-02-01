Wizkid’s Fans May Soon Destroy Him – Producer, Sarz On The Beat

Nigerian music producer, Sarz on the Beat has declared that Wizkid’s large fanbase Wizkid FC may end up being the superstar singer’s, Achilles Heel.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Edo State-born hitmaker christened Osabuohien Osaretin writes a reply to a member of Wizkid FC who had tweeted about the making of the Sarz-produced Wizkid hit song, ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ as if he was present there.

”Wizkid asked Sarz to add the sound of a banging door ‘Gba gba gba & Gbim gbim gbim’ to a beat and the beat came out crazy That’s how Jaiye Jaiye was made”, the fan tweeted.

Read Also: ‘I’ve Known Wizkid For Over A Decade’ – Music Producer, Sarz

Sarz then wrote in reply:

”Na FC go still push wiz inside koto last last”

See his tweet below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music