Wizkid, three Nigerian stars bag 2022 NAACP award nominations

Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay and Ghanaian singer Kidi, were on Tuesday night nominated for the NAACP Image Awards in the Outstanding International Song category, organised by the National Association for Advancement of Coloured People.

Wizkid was nominated for his “Essence”, featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, while Fireboy DML got the nomination from his hit song, “Peru”.

Tiwa Savage’s “Somebody’s Son”, featuring Brandy, gained her nomination, while Kidi and Omah Lay received nominations for their song, “Touch it”, and “Understand” respectively.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and performances of people of colour across more than 80 competitive categories from film, television; plus streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards were announced Tuesday in a virtual event on NAACP’s Instagram channel, hosted by actress Kyla Pratt, Black-ish actor, Marcus Scribner, and singer Tinashe.

The winners will be announced during the two-hour live television special, which will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner, Anthony Anderson, airing on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

Netflix leads nominations across motion picture and television plus streaming categories while “Insecure” received the most nominations in the television plus streaming categories.

(NAN)

Sourced From Nigerian Music