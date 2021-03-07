Wizkid Spotted Outside Shooting Videos With Singer, Tems In Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Starboy Entertainment CEO, Wizkid has been spotted shooting videos with singer, Tems.

Wizkid seems to have found interest Tems’ art or as Bovi said at the Headies award, he wants to ‘Blow’ her like he did with Duncan Mighty, Tiwa Savage, Starboty Terri, et al.

Recall Tems flew from Nigeria to Ghana to stay for a while with Wizkid to record more songs after her beautiful performance on his ‘Made In Lagos’ album.

In a video circulating on social media, the duo was spotted at a location shooting videos for a song and we are confident it will hit the screens soon.

Watch videos below;

