Wizkid sends message of support to Burna Boy ahead of his concert at 02 arena

On Friday, August 27, Burna Boy will host his first-ever headline show at the historic O2 arena.

Ahead of his show, Wizkid took to social media to express his support.

My brudda shutting down the 12 tomorrow,” Wizkid write on Instagram Stories.

Wizkid took to his Instagram Stories to send love (Instagram/Wizkid)

My brothers and I doing arena far awar from home like it’s nothing! U deserve all and more Odogwu! Love you my G 4L.”

Wizkid is also preparing to host his concert at the O2 in London with two shows in November.

Wizkid saw more success with his record ‘Essence’, which became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

