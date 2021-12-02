Wizkid, Olamide, Davido top Apple Music’s year-end lists in South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya
Apple music also released stats of artists and songs on Shazam in South Africa.
Please note, this list only ranks the top songs, albums and artists based on Apple Music and Shazam users in these countries alone respectively, not globally.
SOUTH AFRICA
Apple Music: Top Songs – South Africa
- Busta 929 & Mpura – Umsebenzi Wethu (feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du & Reece Madlisa)
- De Mthuda – John Wick (feat. Sir Trill & Da Muziqal Chef)
- Kwiish SA – LiYoshona (feat. Njelic, MalumNator & De Mthuda)
- Blaq Diamond – SummerYoMuthi
- Tiësto – The Business
- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU – Izolo (feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca)
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
- Musa Keys – Vula Mlomo (feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi)
- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU – Banyana (feat. Sir Trill, Daliwonga & Kabza De Small)
- Mr JazziQ & 9umba – uLazi (feat. Zuma & Mpura)
- Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
- Wizkid – Essence (feat. Tems)
- Soa mattrix & Soulful G – uThando (feat. Shaun 101)
- Cassper Nyovest – Siyathandana (feat. Abidoza & Boohle)
- Mr JazziQ & Busta 929 – VSOP (feat. Reece Madlisa, Zuma, Mpura, Riky Rick & 9umba)
- Azana – Your Love
- Big Zulu – Mali Eningi (feat. Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai)
- DBN Gogo,Blaqnick & MasterBlaq – Khuza Gogo (feat. Mpura, AmaAvenger & M.J)
- DJ Stokie – Superman (feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK & Madumane)
- Major League Djz & Abidoza – Dinaledi (feat. Mpho Sebina)
Apple Music Top Albums of 2021 – South Africa
- Drake – Certified Lover Boy
- Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (Deluxe)
- Wizkid – Made In Lagos
- Kanye West – Donda
- Riaan Benade – Spontaan
- Ariana Grande – Position
- Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR
- Justin Bieber – Justice
- Makhadzi – Kokovha
- J. Cole – The Off-Season
- The Weeknd – After Hours
- Drake – Scorpion
- Drake – Views
- Kabza De Small – I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust
- Drake – Take Care (Deluxe Version)
- Sun-El Musician – To the World & Beyond
- Summer Walker – Over It
- Drake – More Life
- Blxckie – B4now
- Mr JazziQ & Busta 929 – Maba Jabul’abantu
Apple Music Top Artists of 2021 – South Africa
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Justin Bieber
- Pop Smoke
- J. Cole
- The Weeknd
- Kabza De Small
- Beyonce
- Taylor Swift
- DJ Maphorisa
Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 – South Africa
- Kwiish SA Feat. Njelic, MalumNator & De Mthuda – LiYoshona
- Musa Keys Feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi – Vula Mlomo
- Busta 929 & Mpura Feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du & Reece Madlisa – Umsebenzi Wethu
- Boohle Feat. Njelic, Ntokzin & De Mthuda – Wamuhle
- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU Feat. Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga & Visca – Izolo
- DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU Feat. Sir Trill, Daliwonga & Kabza De Small – Banyana
- De Mthuda Feat. Sir Trill & Da Muziqal Chef – John Wick
- Mthandazo Gatya Feat. DJ Manzo SA & Comado – Senzeni
- DJ Obza Feat. DJ Freetz & Nkosazana – Dlozi ‘lam
- Zandimaz Feat. Nokwazi – Emathandweni
Top Shazamed Artist of 2021 – South Africa
- Kabza De Small
Looking across the rest of Africa, the Apple Music 2021 Year End Music Charts sees Gyakie & Omah Lay’s ‘Forever’ as the Top Song of 2021 and Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ the Top Album of 2021 in Ghana.
In Tanzania, Olamide featuring Omah Lay’s ‘Inifinity’ was the Top Song and Davido’s ‘A Better Time’ the Top Album of 2021.
Olamide featuring Omah Lay’s ‘Inifinity’ was the Top Song and Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ was the Top Album of 2021.