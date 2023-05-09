‘Wizkid my biggest inspiration’ – Singer, Lojay

Nigerian singer cum songwriter, Lekan Osifeso Jnr, better known as Lojay, has named Grammy-award winning musician, Wizkid as his role model.

The Monalisa crooner said he has been a fan of Wizkid since childhood.

He stated this in a recent interview with Silverbird.

He described Wizkid as his biggest inspiration in the industry, adding that he influenced his musical style.

Lojay said, “I will say my biggest inspiration is, probably, Wizkid. He really played a big part in how I wanted to make music and when I was growing up, I was really a big fan of Wizkid. I’m still a fan to be honest.”

Newsmen recalls that Lojay recently recounted how his ex-girlfriend stabbed him twice and smashed a kettle on his head over an argument.

He said he had to break up with her because the relationship was too toxic.

<<Daily Post>>

Sourced From Nigerian Music