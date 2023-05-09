African Development Bank Group to launch 2023 African Economic Outlook (AEO) Report at the Bank’s Annual Meetings

What: Launch of the 2023 African Economic Outlook (AEO) report

Who: African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina; African finance ministers and central bank governors; and international development partners

When: Wednesday, 24 May, 14.00 – 15.30 Egypt time (GMT+3)

Where: The Capital, Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre and online

The African Development Bank Group will launch the 2023 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook (AEO) report on Wednesday, 24 May, during its Annual Meetings in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Each year, the African Economic Outlook report provides compelling, up-to-date evidence and analysis that informs and supports Africa’s policy decision-makers, the private sector and the international community. The 2023 report shares the same theme as the Annual Meetings: Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa.

Despite repeated global conventions and compelling scientific evidence underscoring the urgent need to tackle climate change, climate finance for developing countries, particularly in Africa, remains low and fragmented. This is a significant impediment to the continent’s climate ambitions and its transition to a green economy achievement of the sustainable development goals.

While highlighting the challenges, the 2023 African Economic Outlook mainly focuses on opportunities to unlock private investments and know-how and tap the continent’s vast natural capital to combat climate change and spur the transition to green growth.

The launch event has two segments: a presentation of the report’s highlights and a discussion of its findings.

Speakers/panelists

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina , President, African Development Bank Group

, President, African Development Bank Group Kevin Chika Urama , Chief Economist and Vice President, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, African Development Bank Group

, Chief Economist and Vice President, Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, African Development Bank Group Mrs. Vera Daves de Sousa , Minister of Finance and Governor for Angola

, Minister of Finance and Governor for Angola Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP , Minister of State (Development and Africa) and Governor for the United Kingdom

, Minister of State (Development and Africa) and Governor for the United Kingdom Mr. Emmanuel Moulin , Director General of the Treasury and Governor for France (tbc)

, Director General of the Treasury and Governor for France (tbc) H.E. Mr. Hassan Abdallah , Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and the Bank’s Governor

, Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt and the Bank’s Governor Mr. Aliko Dangote , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group (tbc)

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group (tbc) Mr. Paddy Padmanathan , former President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power

, former President and CEO and member of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, United Arab Emirates Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

The African Economic Outlook is read widely by policymakers, academics, investors, development practitioners and the media.

In January 2023, the African Development Bank Group launched the maiden Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook, a comprehensive analysis of growth in the African region. That report is a complement to the African Economic Outlook.

Live streaming will be available here.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #2023AEO and #AfricanEconomicOutlook2023

African Development Bank Group