Wizkid Announces ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Album With New Song Money & Love

Wizkid has announced his fifth album.

‘More Love, Less Ego’ will arrive on November 4 via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records and boasts collaborations from the likes of Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, Naira Marley, Ayra Starr, Buju Banton and Don Toliver.

Alongside the news, Wizkid has dropped the new song, Money & Love, which follows his familiar Afrobeats sonic template, with dance vibes and jazzy instrumental production. It comes paired with a visualizer below, with the full video expected to arrive soon, according to Wizkid’s recent post on Instagram.

The record will also include the Nigerian superstar’s previously shared single, Bad To Me, produced by his frequent collaborator P2J.

He’ll perform at the New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden on November 16.

Wizkid Upcoming Tour Dates are as follows

Wed November 16 2022 – NEW YORK New York – Madison Square Garden (USA)

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR

