 Witchcraft Allegation: Police Must Arrest and Prosecute Accusers and Persecutors Mrs. Emena in Anambra State

By Leo Igwe

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) calls on the state police command and the government of Anambra to arrest and prosecute those who accused a middle-aged woman, Mrs. Azuka Emena, of witchcraft and subsequently assaulted her, subjecting her to torture inhuman and degrading treatment in the Uga community. Azuka, whose daughter passed away on Thursday, March 30 after a protracted illness was accused of being responsible for the illness and eventual death of the young girl. As in other cases of witchcraft accusations, no medical report was tendered to support the witchcraft claim. Local sources told the AfAW that Mrs. Azuka’s son, Nonso, who claims to be a pastor, was the main accuser and instigator of the persecution. Nonso mobilized some youths and elders in the village. They invaded the family compound forcing the mother to cross the corpse of her late daughter four times. The mob also compelled her to carry the dead body. Two elderly women stripped her naked; they removed her mensural pad in search of her “witchcraft medicine”. The mob looted Mrs. Emena’s house and made away with her belongings, including a sum of 700 thousand Naira, that she kept in her room. The elders banished her from the community. They threatened to murder her if she was seen in the Uga community. Mrs Emena fled to her paternal village, in Ekwulobia. The AfAW was informed that while she was leaving on a motorbike, mobs were shooting in the air, and booing her. Somebody kicked her, and she fell into a nearby bush.

The AfAW has been informed that police at the area command arrested Azuka’s son Nonso, but later released him after he paid a bribe. Nonso later lodged a complaint with the state CID in Awka, but there has not been any action on the matter. If nothing is done to get the police to act, this case would fizzle out. The perpetrators would not be punished. They would not be brought to justice.

The AfAW requests the police command in Awka to arrest Azuka’s son, Nonso, Emma Onyeharam, Peter Onyirimba, Chidiebere Madukwe, Izuchukwu Ezenwonye, Okezie, Ngozi Emena and others linked to the accusation, assault, torture, and maltreatment of Mrs. Azuka Emena. It is unfortunate that despite the pictorial evidence, and a video recording of the torture and persecution of Mrs. Emena, there have not been substantial efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. This is shameful and unacceptable. The state police command has been duly informed. Other agencies, including the FIDA, and the NHRC have been contacted and briefed on the incident. The AfAW calls on the police and other state agencies to rise to the occasion and ensure that the persecutors of Mrs. Emana are brought to justice.