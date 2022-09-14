William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president

On Tuesday Mr. Ruto who was previously the former deputy president was handed a copy of Kenya’s constitution and a sword to represent the transfer of power from his former boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

There was a handshake between the two who fell out before the election, a gesture that was cheered by those gathered at the ceremony ground.

The 55-year-old swore to preserve and protect the constitution – holding the Bible.

“Standing here today is testimony that there is God in heaven. I want to thank God because a village boy has become the president of Kenya,” Mr Ruto said.

Kenya's new president also promised Mr. Odinga, and all his opponents "supporters will be my constituents. I will work with all Kenyans irrespective of who they voted for."



About 20 heads of state from across Africa attended the event. Source: Africafeeds.com

