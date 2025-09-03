Why Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye boycotted his trial
Ugandan opposition figure Dr. Kizza Besigye refused to attend the opening of his treason trial on Monday, citing concerns over judicial impartiality, according to his legal team. Besigye, a former presidential candidate and long-time critic of President Yoweri Museveni, has been in detention for several months—a situation that has drawn international attention to Uganda’s human […]
