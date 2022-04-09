Why popular singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu died – Friend

Popular singer, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, reportedly passed on after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Nwachukwu, who became famous after releasing her hit record “Ekwueme”, was said to have died at an Abuja hospital on Friday.

The Imo State indigene died at the age of 42 years.

Though there’s been no official confirmation from family members and close associates yet.

It was reported that Nwachukwu died as a result of domestic abuse she suffered in the hands of her husband.

According to a post shared by popular Facebook influencer, Maria Ude Nwachi, a friend of the singer, Chidinma, disclosed that the late singer was constantly abused by her husband.

Her friend also claimed that he allegedly hit her hard some weeks back which resulted in her being rushed to the hospital where she stayed five days on life support before she gave up the ghost.

Her friend also narrated an incident where he tied her up and instructed her children to cane her.

She further added that late Sis. Osinachi’s husband has since been arrested.

Maria Ude Nwachi wrote;

“A Friend of late Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu of Ekwueme fame, has come out to say that the gospel musician died as a result of domestic abuse she suffered in the hands of her husband.”

According to her, he hit her hard that some weeks back and she was rushed to the hospital where she stayed five days on life support before she died.

“She also said that there was a time he tied her and instructed her children to cane her.

“He has since been arrested.

“Her friend’s name is Chidinma Ego. P.S: Please do note that this information has not been proven to be true but the lady claims she is her friend. – Chukwunonso Nzekwe II.”

Also, singer, Frank Edwards, in his reaction on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, said: “So that unreasonable human being finally put off a shining light I won’t say much now, I’ll let the former NDDC director (AUNTY Joy ) who did everything possible to stop this from happening talk first, but it still happened we tried to stop this.”

One Gold Martins, who claims to be a friend of the deceased, in a post shared on Facebook, alleged Osinachi had been suffering domestic violence in her home and had confided in some friends about what she was going through in the hands of her husband. But being a gospel minister, Osinachi was afraid of what the world would say if she ended her marriage after four children.

Another Facebook user, Gloria Solomon, also alleged that she hosted Osinachi Nwachukwu to a programme in 2019, and it was a terrible experience with her husband when she arrived for the programme. According to Solomon, the late gospel singer shared scary marital issues with her and how she had to sneak out of her home to honour the invitation. The Facebook user added that Osinachi’s husband threatened her on the phone and assured her that his wife would not return to his house.

