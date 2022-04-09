British Airways flight enroute to Ghana stopped from using Malian airspace

– Advertisement –





An Accra-bound British Airways flight was prevented from using the Malian airspace on Friday.

The Military rulers in the West African state reportedly refused to allow the British Airways flight BA081, to pass through the Malian airspace.

The flight carrying about 200 passengers was forced to return to London. According to a passenger, an attempt by the flight captain to land in Algeria also proved futile.

“When the flight captain announced over the public address system in the flight about the development, we noticed that out flight was circling around the Malian airspace and that went on for about an hour”, a passenger said.

“The Captain after an hour of circling the Malian airspace, turned around and tried to land in Algeria but that did not work as well so he ended up landing in the city of Malaga in Spain, where he was permitted. After refuelling in Malaga, the flight departed and arrived in London at about 2am Saturday 9 April 2022”.

– Advertisement –



The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has announced that British Airways has made alternative arrangements airlift the anxious passengers from today.

In a statement, the GACL assured the travellers that it is providing the necessary assistance to facilitate the flight to Ghana.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com