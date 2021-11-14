Why I’m taking time to release music —Ifunanya Anekwe

Singer, Ifunanya Anekwe, fondly called Ifunanya Soprano, has said she is taking her time to release music because she wants to give the best to her fans.

Anekwe, who is a graduate of the MUSON School of Music, is well regarded in music circles because of her mastery of the soprano range of singing.

She told Sunday Scoop, “Many people have been asking me when I would release my own songs but I believe that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well. That is why I’m taking my time to ensure that I give my fans the best. I want to make music that would travel beyond the shores of this country and very soon, I would come out with something nice.

“I just don’t want to put out any type of music. I want to introduce a unique alternative sound and I assure my fans that the wait would be worth it in the end.”

Though she has not released any song of her own, she has performed at several high profile events such as the prestigious MUSON Festival and the weekly Chopin Hymns Episodes on YouTube. According to her, she has also started work on a hymns and children series for Chopin YouTube.

