Why I want to marry a Nigerian -Cameroonian Sabrina

Cameroon-born singer, Wamba Kuegou Sabrina Ruth, popularly known as Sabrina, wouldn’t mind to marry a Nigerian. This comes after visiting Nigeria on a number of occasions and falling in love with her music, food and people.

In a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, the 22-year-old musician disclosed among other things that Lagos is a beautiful place.

“It’s easy to find me in Lagos these days because I like here a lot. For me, Lagos is a beautiful place; it’s a fine blend of Douala, Cameroon and London, UK – all in one. I love the beaches, the food; the street hustles remind you to wake up and face your hustle, and not forgetting the music, of course. Now, I can proudly say that I can marry a Nigerian. 100 per cent yes. Nigerian men are very smart, hardworking and intentional kind. So, yes, I can,” she asserted.

Sabrina, an exceptional music artiste, recently released a single, Johnny, which was inspired by Yemi Alade.

Speaking about the song, she said, “Johnny talks about the disappointments and betrayals that are sometimes experienced from loving someone dearly, and my inspiration was from Yemi Alade’s hit single, Johnny. I am currently signed to Afrobits Productions, a Pan African record label with head office in Yaoundé, Cameroon. My team and I have always thought of that as a great idea and a Johnny remix featuring Yemi Alade might just be one of the songs in my forthcoming EP,” she said.

