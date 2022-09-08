Why I varnished from the music scene after winning the VGMA – J.Derobie » ™

– –



Award winning-artist Derrick Oboubie Jr. known in the music space as J. Derobie has disclosed why he went off the music scene after winning the Vodafone Ghana Award in 2020.

J. Derobie’s breakthrough song titled ‘Poverty’ was announced as the winner for Reggae Dancehall Song of the year during the VGMA 2020 awards; where he beat artists Epixode, Jupitar, and Ras Kuuku among others.

In an interview on Kastle FM with Amansankye, the artist disclosed that he went low-key after taking the award from VGAM for a number of reasons. “I didn’t leave the scene after winning the VGMA Reggae Dancehall Song of the year in 2020 but I was on low key for some time,” he told the host.

He added on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM “I was engaged somewhere in doing one or two things that is some further studies and more recordings and others so that’s what kept me behind a bit.

“But now I’m back and I have brought Ato Me So besides there are more things in the pipeline that I’m about to unleash,” he assured his fans on the Kastle Drive Show.

J. Derobie has now released his new song titled “Ato me so” through his new management team emPawa Africa, a record label owned by Nigerian musician, Mr. Eazi.

Source: www.ghbase.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music